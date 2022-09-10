The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) travel to South Bend to take on No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1) on Saturday afternoon. Marshall opened the 2022 campaign with a bang, torching Norfolk State 55-3. Meanwhile, Notre Dame faced a tough opening matchup. The Fighting Irish went on the road to face No. 3 Ohio State, where they fell 21-10.

Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are listed at -20.5 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Marshall odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 50. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Marshall picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Notre Dame vs. Marshall spread: Notre Dame -20.5

Notre Dame vs. Marshall over/under: 50 points

Notre Dame vs. Marshall money line: Fighting Irish -1700, Thundering Herd +950

MRSH: Thundering Herd are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games

ND: Fighting Irish are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games overall

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish have a talented and deep defensive group. They have dynamic difference makers at all three levels. On the defensive line, junior Isaiah Foskey is a monster who can cause havoc in the backfield. Foskey has violent hands with a nice bend off the edge. He recorded four tackles in the opener.

Junior safety Brandon Joseph is a smooth defender on the backend. Joseph is agile and instinctive with the ability to track the ball downfield. The Texas native has good ball skills and provides solid support in the run game. Junior linebacker Marist Liufau anchors the middle of the Notre Dame defense. Liufau had a fantastic spring, showcasing his great athleticism. In Week 1, he recorded five tackles.

Why Marshall can cover

The Thundering Herd love to run the ball and impose their will on opposing teams. During the 2021 season, they rushed for 162.2 rushing yards per game. Marshall set the tone in the season opener and ran for 380 yards. It has a dynamic duo at tailback.

Sophomore running back Ethan Payne led the way for Marshall's ground attack in the win over Norfolk State. He had 10 carries for 113 yards with two scores. Payne was able to constantly hit the hole with a full head of steam and easily blew past defenders. Senior running Khalan Laborn also made a positive impact last week. He logged 12 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

