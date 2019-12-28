Ohio State vs. Clemson live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

No. 3 Clemson @ No. 2 Ohio State

Current Records: Clemson 13-0; Ohio State 13-0

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. OSU and Clemson will compete for holiday cheer in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday at State Farm Stadium at 8 p.m. ET. Each of these teams will be battling to keep alive their perfect 13-game season.

The Buckeyes were able to grind out a solid victory over the Wisconsin Badgers three weeks ago, winning 34-21. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 21-7 deficit.

A well-balanced attack led Clemson over the Virginia Cavaliers every single quarter on their way to victory three weeks ago. Clemson really took it to Virginia for a full four quarters, racking up a 62-17 win. WR Tee Higgins and QB Trevor Lawrence were among the main playmakers for the Tigers as the former caught nine passes for three TDs and 182 yards and the latter passed for four TDs and 302 yards on 22 attempts. Lawrence's 59-yard touchdown toss to WR Justyn Ross in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

The Buckeyes suffered a grim 30 to nothing defeat to the Tigers when the teams previously met three seasons ago. After that defeat in the Fiesta Bowl, this would be the Buckeyes' perfect chance for revenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $83.99

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buckeyes, according to the latest college football odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.