A bitter college football rivalry is set to renew on Saturday when the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in The Game 2023. The winner of this game will land a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and likely the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines are coming off a 31-24 win over Maryland, but will once again be without head coach Jim Harbaugh (suspension). The Buckeyes are coming off a 37-3 blowout win over Minnesota, and will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak in this rivalry. Michigan leads the all-time series 60–51–6.

Ohio State vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -3.5

Ohio State vs. Michigan over/under: 46.5

Ohio State vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -169, Ohio State +143



MICH: The Wolverines are 5-5-1 against the spread in 2023.

OSU: The Buckeyes are 6-2-2 against the spread in 2023.

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines have handled the distraction of being without Harbaugh on the sidelines incredibly well. Michigan is an experience team, that has been dominant on both sides of the ball. The Wolverines enter this matchup leading the country in total defense (234.8 total yards allowed per game) and points allowed per game (9.0).

Offensively, Michigan leads the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 38.3 points per game. The Wolverines are led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum. McCarthy has completed 73.8% of his passes for 2,335 yards, 18 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 164 yards and three scores. Corum enters this matchup with 888 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State is one of the deepest and most talented teams in the country. Like Michigan, the Buckeyes are outstanding on both sides of the ball. Defensively, Ohio State ranks No. 2 in the country in points allowed per game (9.3), and leads college football in passing defense, allowing 144.4 yards per game.

Offensively, Ohio State is paced by quarterback Kyle McCord (2,899 yards, 22 touchdowns, four interceptions), running back TreVeyon Henderson (794 yards, 10 TDs), and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (62 catches, 1,093 yards, 13 touchdowns). The Buckeyes average 33.6 points per game, and lead the Big Ten with 283.7 passing yards per game on average.

