Week 11 of the 2023 college football season begins with three MACtion matchups. The final game of the evening pits the Ohio Bobcats against the Buffalo Bulls. Ohio is 6-3 overall and 3-2 in MAC play this season. Buffalo will host this matchup at UB Stadium, where the Bulls are 1-3 this season. The Bulls are also 3-6 overall, though Buffalo is 3-2 in MAC competition.

Ohio vs. Buffalo spread: Ohio -7

Ohio vs. Buffalo over/under: 44 points

Ohio vs. Buffalo money line: Ohio -277, Buffalo +224

OH: The Bobcats are 4-5 against the spread this season

BUFF: The Bulls are 5-4 against the spread this season

Why Ohio can cover

Ohio's defense is off to an outstanding start in 2023. The Bobcats lead the MAC in allowing only 15.7 points per game this season, and Ohio also sits atop the conference pecking order with 264.6 total yards allowed per contest. That is more than 50 yards fewer per game than any other MAC team, and Ohio is the conference's best rushing defense. Opponents are averaging only 93.2 rushing yards per game against the Bobcats and also generating the fewest yards per carry (3.3) in the conference against Ohio.

The Bobcats are also stout against the pass, yielding fewer than 175 yards per game through the air and only 6.0 yards per pass attempt. Ohio has more interceptions (10) than passing touchdowns allowed (nine), and the team has 22 sacks this season. Ohio is also facing a Buffalo offense that has the worst mark in the MAC in yards per pass attempt (5.3) on offense, and the Bulls are converting only 33.1% of third down chances this season. See which team to pick here.

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo's defense has found its footing in MAC play. The Bulls are allowing only 16.8 points per game to conference opponents and holding MAC foes to only 4.7 yards per play. Buffalo is giving up fewer than 150 passing yards per game and 5.4 yards per pass attempt in conference action, and no team is allowing fewer first downs per game (14.4) than Buffalo among MAC squads.

Opponents are converting only 27.3% of third down chances against Buffalo in MAC games, and Devin Grant leads all MAC players with five interceptions in 2023. On offense, Buffalo quarterback Cole Snyder leads the conference with 1,683 passing yards this season, and he is also in the top three with 13 passing touchdowns. Snyder is coming off a 3,000-yard passing season in 2022, and he is flanked by senior running back Ron Cook Jr., who has 664 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns this season. See which team to pick here.

