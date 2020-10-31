Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson will return to action Saturday against Texas Tech according to News 9 Sports. The two have been suspended since the Peach Bowl national semifinal loss to LSU in last season's College Football Playoff due to failed drug tests.

There's no doubt that they will give the Sooners a big boost.

Perkins, a 6-foot-3, 251-pound edge threat from St. Louis, will joined a much-maligned Sooners defense that is desperate to generate pressure. Perkins had 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in 13 games last season. He will join a defense that ranks fifth in the Big 12 in tackles for loss at 7.40 and seventh in red-zone defense at 85%.

Stevenson, a monster 6-foot, 236-pounder from Las Vegas, rushed for 515 yards and six touchdowns last season, and posted a team-high 8.05 yards per carry. He topped the 100-yard mark twice —- 104 yards vs. South Dakota and 109 yards vs. Kansas. He'll join junior T.J. Pledger and freshman Seth McGowan in a Sooners backfield.

The Sooners and Red Raiders will tee it up in Lubbock, Texas, at 8 p.m. ET.