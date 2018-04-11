Oklahoma State-area schools accept Mike Gundy's funding for adding armed officers

In the aftermath of the tragic shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy made a proposal. He attend a Stillwater Public Schools board meeting and questioned whether the community was doing enough to protect its children.

"Do you think it's important? More than anything, right? We have protection in our banks, in the airport, in a jewelry store, but we don't have protection at our schools. We can replace [material] things, but we can't replace our kids," Gundy, who has two kids in the district, told the board, via Tulsa World.

Well, Gundy has put his money where his mouth is -- literally.

He created a process in which he would pay for the hiring of additional officers at each of the 10 public schools in the Stillwater, Oklahoma, area. In a vote on Tuesday night, the board passed Gundy's proposal. Each of the area's public schools will have one uniformed, armed officer for the remainder of the school year. The money will go to Payne County Sheriff's deputies as well as new school signage.

In all, Gundy will gift Stillwater's public schools with about $1,100 a day for a total that comes out to about $35,000.

Whether you agree with the move or not, say this for Gundy: He cares. It might have been one person doing one thing in the wake of another school shooting, but it's a big thing.