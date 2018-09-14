Oklahoma State vs. Boise State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

No. 24 Oklahoma State will welcome No. 17 Boise State to Stillwater Saturday afternoon in a game that could be enormous for both sides. If Boise State comes out of Boone Pickens Stadium, it would give the Broncos the inside track to the New Year's Six bowl bid for the Group of Five. Meanwhile, a win for the Pokes would look good on their resume if they stay in the College Football Playoff race.

Let's break down this fun nonconference matchup that carries national ramifications.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Boise State: Through two games, there's a lot to like about the Broncos. The dominating road win at Troy was solid, quarterback Brett Rypien has ripped off 667 passing yards and seven touchdowns, the offense is tied for fifth in the nation in plays of 30 or more yards with nine and the defense is giving up just 4.61 yards per play. Some of that is padded because they played UConn last week. But if we know anything about Boise State, it's that it doesn't back down from stiff competition. Saturday's opponent and the national stage are perfect for the Broncos to make a statement.

Oklahoma State: Quietly, the Cowboys are poking around the top 25 and have answered some of their lingering questions. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius has completed 66.7 percent of his passes, thrown for 728 yards and tossed six touchdowns, stepping in for the recently-departed Mason Rudolph. Wide receivers Tylan Wallace and Tyron Johnson have picked up right where James Washington and Marcell Ateman left off. Throw the ultra-reliable Justice Hill in at running back, and the offense is in great shape. The defense has been stout, giving up just 3.49 yards per play through two games.

Game prediction, picks

Boise State is no pushover, but Oklahoma State's work through two games on the offensive side has been very Mike Gundy-ish. As in, it keeps on cranking no matter how many stars move on. Rypien and Co. will hang and the Boise State defense -- which is as fundamentally sound as any in the country -- will keep this low-scoring for a while. But the depth and athleticism the Cowboys have will allow them to pull away late. Pick: Oklahoma State (-3.5)

What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And what team delivers a massive upset? Visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model on an 11-2 run that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.