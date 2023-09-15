The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will play a true road game for the first time this season when they face the No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night. Georgia Tech lost to Louisville by five points in its opener before beating South Carolina State by 35 points last week. Ole Miss cruised to a 73-7 win over Mercer in its first game and then notched a 37-20 win at Tulane in Week 2. The Rebels picked up a 42-0 win at Georgia Tech last season.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. Ole Miss is favored by 19 points in the latest Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech odds, while the over/under is set at 63 points.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech spread: Ole Miss -19

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 63 points

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech money line: Ole Miss: -1042, Georgia Tech: +661

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss has not only scored 110 combined points in its first two games of the season, but it has also stepped up defensively. The Rebels held Tulane to 20 points last week, covering the spread as 13-point road favorites in a 37-20 final. Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart has already thrown for 601 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 77 yards.

Senior wide receiver Tre Harris has eight catches for 188 yards and five scores, averaging 23.5 yards per reception. He is facing a Georgia Tech defense that allowed 39 points against Louisville in Week 1 and 42 points when these teams met last season. The Yellow Jackets have lost seven consecutive games against SEC teams, while Ole Miss has covered the spread in four of its last five games against ACC opponents.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia Tech bounced back from its loss to Louisville with a 48-13 win over South Carolina State, giving first-year head coach Brent Key his first win of the season. The Yellow Jackets covered the spread in their loss to the Cardinals, and they have covered in four of their last six games. Sophomore quarterback Haynes King has thrown for 603 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception this season.

The Rebels have struggled to run the ball this season, finishing with just 89 yards on 35 carries against Tulane. They converted just 1 of 13 third downs against the Green Wave, relying on three fourth-down conversions in the win. Georgia Tech has covered the spread in five of its last six road games.

