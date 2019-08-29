Ole Miss vs. Memphis: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

Ole Miss will travel up the road to the Liberty Bowl Saturday morning to take on Memphis in an underrated rivalry game to open the 2019 season.

The Rebels are coming off a disappointing 5-7 campaign in their second season under Matt Luke, and have to replace star quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and wide receivers A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf. The Tigers are coming off consecutive AAC West titles under coach Mike Norvell. They return veteran quarterback Brady White to lead the high-octane offense that has led to the program's resurgence over the last half-decade.

Storylines

Ole Miss: Highly-touted quarterback Matt Corral will take over for Ta'amu, and the former four-star prospect will operate an offense under new offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez that demands the signal-caller to do damage through the air and on the ground. He'll have established running back Scottie Phillips alongside, and five-star running back Jerrion Ealy off the bench to take some pressure off him. The biggest question for the Rebels is defense. Do they have one? Does the presence of new coordinator Mike McIntyre make an immediate impact? With so many offensive pieces gone, the defense has to take a massive step forward.

Memphis: White is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,296 yards and 26 touchdowns. The former Arizona State quarterback gets top receiver Damonte Coxie back after he caught 72 passes for 1,174 yards and seven touchdowns. The biggest question for Memphis will be how dynamic the offense will be without former running back star Darrell Henderson and do-everything receiver Tony Pollard. Luckily for the Tigers, 1,000-yard rusher Patrick Taylor returns as the feature back after serving as Henderson's sidekick last year.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

I don't trust the Ole Miss defense as far as I can throw it, but I don't think Memphis' offense will come out clicking on all cylinders without Henderson and Pollard. Because of that, expect Rodriguez to work Phillips and Ealy on the ground, and give Corral safe passes unless he absolutely has to open things up. I don't think he will, Phillips and Ealy will grind the Memphis defense down in the fourth quarter and lead the Rebels to a mild upset. Pick: Ole Miss (+5.5)

