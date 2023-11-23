A heated in-state rivalry is set to renew on Thanksgiving when the Mississippi State Bulldogs host the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2023 Egg Bowl. The Bulldogs enter Thursday's matchup in need of a win to become bowl-eligible. Mississippi State is coming off a 41-20 win over Southern Miss, while Ole Miss cruised to a 35-3 victory over Louisiana-Monroe in its last outing. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. The Rebels are 10-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before you make any Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot all season, going 69-28-2 overall on his college football best bets for SportsLine this season so far. He is up over 42.05 units, returning a profit of $4,205 for $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed his picks this season is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Kaylor's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss:

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State spread: Ole Miss -10

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State over/under: 54.5

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State money line: Ole Miss -397, Mississippi State +308



MISS: The Rebels are 5-4-1 against the spread in 2023.

MSU: The Bulldogs are 2-8 against the spread in 2023.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State picks: See picks at SportsLine



Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels are electric on offense. Lane Kiffin's squad is averaging 468.9 yards per game this season, which ranks 13th in the nation. The Rebels are led by quarterback Jaxson Dart, who's thrown for 2,889 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also recorded 103 carries for 347 yards and seven scores.

Dart has a plethora of weapons on the outside, including wide receivers Tre Harris, Dayton Wade and Jordan Watkins. All three of those receivers have topped 730 receiving yards and all three are averaging at least 14.1 yards per reception. Harris leads the team with 824 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. In Ole Miss' win over Texas A&M on Nov. 4, Harris hauled in 11 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Mississippi State can cover

Mississippi State is in the process of finding its next full time head coach, but still has plenty to play for in the Egg Bowl 2023. The Bulldogs will become bowl-eligible with a win, which would extend their streak of qualifying for bowl games to 14 years. A win would also give MSU back-to-back wins in the Egg Bowl for the first time since 2011.

Mississippi State has an above average rushing attack that showed major signs of life in its first game under interim head coach Greg Knox. In their win over Southern Miss, the Bulldogs rushed for 238 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. Running back Jo'Quavious Marks leads the team with 534 rushing yards and four TDs. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State on Saturday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 69-28-2 on his best bets in 2023, and find out.