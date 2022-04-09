Josh Conerly Jr., a five-star offensive lineman and the No. 15 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, announced his commitment to Oregon and first-year coach Dan Lanning on Friday live on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-5, 283-pounder from Rainer Beach High School in Seattle chose the Ducks over USC. The Trojans were in the lead for his services as late as last week, but the Ducks swooped in and kept Conerly in the Pacific Northwest.

"I'd say it was earlier this week that I started to lean towards Oregon," Conerly told 247Sports.

Conerly was the only previously uncommitted player in the top 100 of the 247Sports Composite rankings in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He is the top recruit in the state of Washington and the No. 2 offensive tackle prospect in the country. Gabe Brooks, midlands region recruiting analyst for 247Sports, compared him to Houston Texans star Laremy Tunsil. Brooks provided the following scouting report on Conerly.

"Athletic build with requisite height and length to play outside for the long run," Brooks wrote. "Lean relative to mass and position with ample bulking space. Built like a jumbo edge defender with the field demeanor of a tone-setting offensive lineman. Two-sport standout who starts for a Seattle basketball powerhouse and played running back in youth football. Functional athleticism fostered on the hardwood manifests on the gridiron. Excellent movement ability for a big man. Advanced foot quickness and in-space athleticism result in a second-level nightmare in the run game. Natural bender who plays with encouraging leverage and uncoils upon contact."

Oregon now boasts 16 commits in the 2022 class with Conerly being the lone prized five-star pickup.