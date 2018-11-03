Oregon vs. UCLA live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Oregon vs. UCLA football game
Who's Playing
Oregon Ducks (home) vs. UCLA Bruins (away)
Current records: Oregon 5-3; UCLA 2-6
What to Know
UCLA have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Oregon at 7:30 p.m. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for UCLA last week, and boy were they were right. They proved to be too much for Utah, winning handily 10-41. UCLA got a solid performance out of Joshua Kelley, who rushed for 90 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Kelley has been a consistent playmaker for UCLA as this was the 3rd good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Oregon, but luck did not. They suffered a grim 15-44 defeat to Arizona. Oregon were down by 8-37 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
UCLA didn't have too much trouble with Oregon the last time the two teams met as they won 31-14. The rematch might be a little tougher for UCLA since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Autzen Stadium, Oregon
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.86
Prediction
The Ducks are a big 10 point favorite against the Bruins.
This season, Oregon are 2-4-1 against the spread. As for UCLA, they are 3-5-0 against the spread
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Ducks as a 13 point favorite.
Series History
UCLA won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - UCLA Bruins 31 vs. Oregon Ducks 14
