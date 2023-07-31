Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is expected to present a potential media rights deal to member institutions within the next 48 hours, according to multiple reports. News of the expected presentation comes four days after Colorado abruptly defected from the conference to head back to its former home in the Big 12 amid the uncertainty surrounding the league and its media rights future.

The Pac-12 authorized Kliavkoff to begin negotiations for a new television contract in June 2022 after USC and UCLA announced plans to join the Big Ten in July 2024. Despite more than a year passing, the league has yet to present firm numbers for a television contract to its remaining member schools.

Various people in or around the Pac-12 have claimed for months that a deal would be imminent. Arizona State president Michael Crow told The State Press that the league was in the final stages of negotiations in March. The Athletic, meanwhile, reported that a deal could come in "late spring, early summer." Instead, Pac-12 Media Day came and went last week without the league settling in on a new deal.

The Pac-12's contract and grant of rights expire on June 30, 2024. For all intents and purposes, the league will legally cease to exist if a deal is not struck before the date. The Pac-12 is presently the only Power Five league not locked into a deal through at least 2031.

The quality of the deal Kliavkoff presents to the Pac-12 will represent a decision day of sorts across the conference with the Big 12 openly keeping its eye on many Pac-12 schools.

"All I keep saying is, you know, we're just waiting to get a deal" Arizona president Robert Robbins told The Athletic. "And then everybody has to evaluate the deal on its merits. I've been pretty steadfast in that stance."

The Big 12 renewed a contract with ESPN and Fox that will pay schools more than $31 million per year on average. The Pac-12 has flirted with providers from Amazon to Apple TV+ and the CW. However, it's unclear at this point what providers will be involved when Kliavkoff finally presents a deal to the board.