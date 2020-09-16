The Big Ten will play football in 2020, after all, leaving the Pac-12 as the only Power Five conference to be on the sidelines until next year. Ironically, the Big Ten is moving back towards football in part because of the development of daily testing -- something the Pac-12 has been on the forefront of implementing.

But state and local health officials in California and Oregon still haven't cleared teams to start contact practices. That affects six of the conference's 12 teams. Furthermore, the West Coast has been ravaged by wildfires, which has affected the air quality in the region and sent smoke to various other parts of the United States.

As such, the Pac-12 still has no immediate plans to play football, according to a statement from commissioner Larry Scott. The conference does remain hopeful, however, that the addition of daily testing will be an encouraging step towards starting competition.

"At this time, our universities in California and Oregon do not have approval from state or local public health officials to start contact practice. We are hopeful that our new daily testing capability can help satisfy public health approvals in California and Oregon to begin contact practices and competition," Scott said in his statement. "We are equally closely monitoring the devastating fires and air quality throughout our region at this time. We are eager for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to play this season, as soon as it can be done safely and in accordance with public health authority approvals."

The quicker than anticipated arrival of daily testing is a big step for college football, but one Pac-12 source told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd that it would be a "huge hurdle" for the league to pull off for fall 2020. The ability to play or not play football has always been out of the university's control. Based on the region of the country, those state and local level rules are determining whether college football will be a 2020 or 2021 sport.