Penn State is moving on from offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, the university announced Sunday. The decision comes a day after Penn State's offense struggled to gain traction in a 24-15 home loss to Michigan that saw the Nittany Lions finish with only 238 yards of offense, including only 74 in the air.

Those results were similar to the lack of output in Penn State's 20-12 loss to Ohio State on Oct. 21. Against the Buckeyes, the Nittany Lions managed 240 yards of offense but had more success in the air with 191 yards passing. It's been two different offenses for the Nittany Lions this year: They've averaged 413.3 yards and 43.8 points per game in wins but only 239 yards and 13.5 points in losses to the Buckeyes and Wolverines.

"We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years but feel it is in our program's best interest to make a change at this time. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future," coach James Franklin said in a statement.

Yurcich came to Penn State in 2021 after spending the previous season as the offensive coordinator at Texas. He also spent a season as the quarterbacks coach at Ohio State but made his name as an offensive coordinator for six seasons at Oklahoma State.

With Yurcich gone, coach James Franklin is now on to his sixth offensive coordinator since taking the Penn State job. John Donovan came with Franklin from Vanderbilt but lasted only two seasons. He was replaced by Joe Moorhead, who had two successful seasons before taking the Mississippi State job. Since Moorehead's departure, Penn State has had a tough time finding the same level of success with Ricky Rahne, Kirk Ciarrocca and Yurcich.

Co-offensive coordinators Ja'Juan Seider and Ty Howle will be the next coaches to get a crack at fixing the Penn State offense as he takes over play-calling duties for the rest of the season. Penn State faces Rutgers at home in Week 12 and will finish the season on the road against Michigan State.