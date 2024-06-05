The College Football Playoff has announced kickoff times and broadcast information for the 2024-25 CFP games. The schedule marks the first of the expanded 12-team field.

Nine of the 11 games will be broadcast on ESPN, which extended its exclusive contract with the CFP. Two first-round games will appear on both ESPN and ABC; however, two other afternoon first-round games were sublicensed to TNT Sports. Turner is set to broadcast college football for the first time in nearly 20 years. Both TNT games will go directly up against NFL matchups.

For the first time, postseason matchups will take place on campus sites in the first round. Seeds 5-12 will participate in the first round of the CFP, with games taking place on the campuses of higher-ranked seeds. Seeds 1-4 will receive a first-round bye and play their first games in the quarterfinals.

The 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship will take place Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The 2026 CFP title game will take place in Miami Gardens, Florida. No other sites have been announced as yet as the CFP starts instituting a new television contract during the 2026 season.

All times Eastern

First round

Note: All games will be played at campus sites to be determined.

Dec. 20, 2024

8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Dec. 21, 2024

12 p.m. (TNT Sports)

4 p.m. (TNT Sports)

8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Quarterfinals

Dec. 31, 2024

Fiesta Bowl: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) in Glendale, Arizona

Jan. 1, 2025

Peach Bowl: 1 p.m. (ESPN) in Atlanta

Rose Bowl: 5 p.m. (ESPN) in Pasadena, California

Sugar Bowl: 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) in New Orleans

Semifinals

Jan. 9, 2025

Orange Bowl: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) in Miami Gardens, Florida

Jan. 10, 2025



Cotton Bowl: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) in Arlington, Texas

CFP National Championship

Jan. 20, 2025