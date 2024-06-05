Georgia added another touted prospect to its 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday: five-star linebacker Zayden Walker, the No. 10 overall player and the No. 2 linebacker in the cycle, according to 247Sports. Walker visited Georgia last week and committed days later.

"They [Georgia] check every box. Getting me to the next level, making me the best I can be on and off the field. Great head coach, good winning program. They really check every box," Walker told 247Sports. "So it's more of a 'Why not?' type of deal with Georgia."

Walker's commitment bumps Georgia six spots into the top 10 of the 2025 recruiting rankings. The Bulldogs have the No. 9 recruiting class behind the likes of Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Alabama. The Ellaville, Georgia, product is the Bulldogs' highest-ranked commitment and the second-ranked player in the state behind five-star DL Elijah Griffin — another Georgia target.

Walker is now the 10th member of Georgia's upcoming recruiting class, joining fellow blue-chip products like five-star TE Elyiss Williams, four-star edge Darren Ikinnagbon and four-star LB Jadon Perlotte, among others. Walker and Williams are the 25th and 26th five-star defenders to commit to Georgia since Smart landed his first No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2018.

Eyes on another top-ranked recruiting class

Georgia's 2024 recruiting class was historic. The Bulldogs landed four five-star defenders (CB Ellis Robinson lV, LB Justin Williams, S KJ Bolden and LB Chris Cole) and finished behind only Texas A&M's 2022 recruiting class as the highest-ranked haul in the 247Sports era. Since Smart arrived from Alabama in 2015, he's recorded a top-10 class every year, and it appears the juggernaut has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.

While the early signing period is well over six months away, Georgia is building another marquee class. The Bulldogs are in the running for a number of blue-chip recruits, including Griffin, four-star LB Tavion Wallace, four-star Travis Smith Jr., four-star OT Cortez Smith and more. Wallace, the No. 36 overall player and the third-ranked LB in the cycle, is planning on visiting Georgia later this week.