Pep Hamilton reportedly leaving Michigan coaching staff while Ben McDaniels takes over as QB coach

Michigan quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton will not return to the Wolverines staff in 2019, according to a report from 247Sports. Hamilton had been an associate head coach on Jim Harbaugh's staff since 2017 and added the title of quarterbacks coach to his resume prior to the 2018 season. The Wolverines passing offense struggled under Hamilton's direction, finishing 80th in the nation in passing in 2018 with 215.7 passing yards per game and 111th in 2017 with 171.2.

Hamilton was a longtime assistant at the NFL level prior to his arrival in Ann Arbor. He was an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and coordinated the Indianapolis Colts offense from 2013-15. The Colts went 11-5 and made the playoffs in each of Hamilton's first two seasons with the organization and finished third in the NFL in total offense in 2014 at 406.6 yards per game.

Hamilton's departure brings Michigan back down to the NCAA-mandated 10 on-the-field assistants. Former Alabama wide receivers coach Josh Gattis was named the new offensive coordinator of the Wolverines last month.

The move comes in conjunction with the elevation of former analyst Ben McDaniels to the quarterbacks coach position.

"Ben has been an excellent addition to our football staff and we look forward to his elevated role as our quarterbacks coach this year," said Harbaugh. "Ben is a talented, experienced coach who brings great knowledge and enthusiasm to our offensive coaching staff and the quarterback room. Michigan football appreciates the contributions that Ben and his wife, Kyle, as well as their children, Kinley and Brooks, have made and will continue to make as members of our University family."

Harbaugh had previously confirmed in early December that McDaniels would coach the receivers.