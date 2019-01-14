President Trump serves up fast food on silver platters to Clemson during White House visit

Championship teams across all sports routinely make trips to the White House after winning titles, and Clemson is no different. The Tigers, who topped Alabama 44-16 last week in Santa Clara, California, made the trek to Washington D.C. on Monday, but didn't exactly get the typical 5-star treatment.

The White House is operating with a smaller staff due to the federal government shutdown, and President Donald Trump is paying for meals for the Clemson contingent himself.

"The Clemson national championship team will be coming tonight. It will be exciting. Very great team. Unbelievable team. I think we're going to serve McDonalds, Wendys, and Burger King...some pizza. I really mean it. Their favorite food. So we'll see what happens"

- Pres Trump pic.twitter.com/tOVbsRTUGN — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 14, 2019

It turns out that the spread includes McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King and pizza -- all served on fine silver platters under the glow of romantic candlelight.

POTUS with “great American food” for Clemson Tigers visiting WH. pic.twitter.com/VgmQeXNhk6 — Roberta Rampton (@robertarampton) January 14, 2019

Trump shows off the fast food spread the White House brought out for the Clemson players.



There was Burger King, McDonalds, Wendy's and Dominos. No sign of Chik-Fil-A, Krispy Kreme or Chipotle. pic.twitter.com/ZKibdeKVkt — Justin Duckham (@Jduckham) January 14, 2019

Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott got a close up of one of the main entrees of the mid-January feast.

The presentation of the various dishes is stunning.

Better pics of the feast 🕯🍔 🍟 pic.twitter.com/mKiFZ7xUjz — Taylor Mason (@taylomason) January 14, 2019

President Donald Trump made comments on the spread prior to the arrival of the Clemson players and coaches.

Here’s a video I shot of President Trump showing off his 300 hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/P06S6I5w07 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2019

An interesting ... nugget (I apologize for that) ... is the absence of heating lamps for some of these items. Are these menu items even warm? Will Clemson's nutrition staff object to the White House putting its players at risk with unhealthy food? What is on the menu for dessert? Will it be regular ice cream or the healthier frozen yogurt for the title-winning athletes?

This has to go down as one of the most bizarre White House visits of all-time.