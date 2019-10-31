Purdue vs. Nebraska: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Purdue (home) vs. Nebraska (away)

Current Records: Purdue 2-6; Nebraska 4-4

What to Know

Nebraska and Purdue are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. Nebraska and Purdue will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Cornhuskers will be seeking to avenge the 42-28 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 29 of last year.

The Cornhuskers were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against Indiana on Saturday. The Cornhuskers came up short against Indiana, falling 38-31. Nebraska's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Wan'Dale Robinson, who picked up 83 yards on the ground on 22 carries and caught six passes for 71 yards, and QB Noah Vedral, who accumulated 201 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs. Robinson's performance made up for a slower contest against Minnesota two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Purdue was the 46-7 winner over Illinois when they last met October of last year. On Saturday? They had no such luck. The matchup between the Boilermakers and Illinois was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Boilermakers falling 24-6. Purdue was down by 24 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Cornhuskers going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Boilermakers.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Purdue and Nebraska both have two wins in their last four games.