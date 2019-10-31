Purdue vs. Nebraska: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Purdue vs. Nebraska football game
Who's Playing
Purdue (home) vs. Nebraska (away)
Current Records: Purdue 2-6; Nebraska 4-4
What to Know
Nebraska and Purdue are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. Nebraska and Purdue will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Cornhuskers will be seeking to avenge the 42-28 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 29 of last year.
The Cornhuskers were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against Indiana on Saturday. The Cornhuskers came up short against Indiana, falling 38-31. Nebraska's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Wan'Dale Robinson, who picked up 83 yards on the ground on 22 carries and caught six passes for 71 yards, and QB Noah Vedral, who accumulated 201 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs. Robinson's performance made up for a slower contest against Minnesota two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, Purdue was the 46-7 winner over Illinois when they last met October of last year. On Saturday? They had no such luck. The matchup between the Boilermakers and Illinois was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Boilermakers falling 24-6. Purdue was down by 24 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
This next contest is expected to be close, with the Cornhuskers going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cornhuskers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Boilermakers.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Purdue and Nebraska both have two wins in their last four games.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Purdue 42 vs. Nebraska 28
- Oct 28, 2017 - Nebraska 25 vs. Purdue 24
- Oct 22, 2016 - Nebraska 27 vs. Purdue 14
- Oct 31, 2015 - Purdue 55 vs. Nebraska 45
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Florida, Georgia meet in CFP elimination
Will the pressure to meet preseason expectations get to the Bulldogs on Saturday?
-
Harbaugh to honor retired QB recruit
J.D. Johnson, a recruit in the Wolverines' 2020 recruiting class, won't have to worry about...
-
Alabama, FSU agree to future series
The Crimson Tide and Seminoles last played in the season-opener in 2017
-
College football best bets, expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 10.
-
App. St. vs. Georgia Southern odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern...
-
West Virginia vs. Baylor expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game