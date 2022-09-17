The Syracuse Orange (2-0) host the Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) in an ACC vs. Big Ten battle on Saturday afternoon. Both teams have found success offensively, scoring 30-plus in each of their first two matchups thus far this season. Last week, Syracuse smoked UConn 48-14. The Boilermakers shut out Indiana State 56-0.

Kickoff from JWA Wireless Dome in Syracuse is set for noon ET. The Orange are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Syracuse odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 60. Before locking in any Syracuse vs. Purdue picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Purdue vs. Syracuse spread: Syracuse -1.5

Purdue vs. Syracuse over/under: 60 points

Purdue vs. Syracuse money line: Boilermakers +105, Orange -125

PUR: Boilermakers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

SYR: Orange are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games

Why Syracuse can cover

The Orange have a nice collective group of pass catchers to help out quarterback Garrett Shrader. Sophomore running back Sean Tucker is a soft-handed receiver coming out of the backfield. He's first on the team in catches (10) and receiving yards (101). Senior receiver Devaughn Cooper is a deep threat weapon who can stretch the field for this offense. He's snagged seven passes for 87 yards with 12.4 yards per reception.

Sophomore Oronde Gadsden II is looking to carve a larger role within this offense. Gadsden II is a big-boded weapon (6-foot-5) with the physicality to be a force in the red zone. The Florida native is third on the team in catches (6) and receiving yards (81). In Week 1 against Louisville, he caught three passes for 36 yards with a touchdown.

Why Purdue can cover

Senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell had a terrific campaign last season, being named to the 2021 All-Big Ten team. O'Connell threw for 3,712 with 28 passing touchdowns. He is an athletic and accurate passer who plays in rhythm. The Illinois native has tossed 576 yards along with five scores through two games.

Senior receiver Charlie Jones is a nice route runner who offers exceptional run after catch ability. Jones has reliable hands with the ability to snag any pass out of the air. The Illinois native knows how to track deep passes and high-point jump balls. Jones is leading the Big Ten in catches (21), receiving yards (286) and receiving touchdowns (4). He's reeled in 130-plus yards in both games thus far.

