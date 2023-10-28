Who's Playing

No. 22 Tulane Green Wave @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Tulane 6-1, Rice 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN2

What to Know

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Tulane Green Wave and the Rice Owls at 4:00 p.m. ET on October 28th at Rice Stadium. Tulane is looking to tack on another W to their seven-game streak on the road dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Tulane was able to grind out a solid victory over North Texas, taking the game 35-28.

Makhi Hughes and Michael Pratt were among the main playmakers for Tulane as the former rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown and the latter threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns while completing 71.4% of his passes. Hughes is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last three games he's played. Alex Bauman also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Rice took their game on the road last Thursday with ease, bagging a 42-10 win over Tulsa. Rice pushed the score to 35-10 by the end of the third, a deficit Tulsa had little chance of recovering from.

Rice can attribute much of their success to JT Daniels, who threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, and Dean Connors, who rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns on only nine carries. Connors was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 54 yards.

Tulane's victory bumped their record up to 6-1. As for Rice, their win ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-3.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Tulane shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by ten points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' matchup: The Green Wave have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 169.1 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Owls , though, as they've been averaging only 92.4 per game. How will Rice fare against such a dominant running game?

Odds

Tulane is a big 10-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 55 points.

Injury Report for Rice

Injury Report for Tulane

Prince Pines: out (Elbow)

Corey Platt Jr.: Out for the Season (Achilles)

