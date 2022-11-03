The UTEP Miners will go on the road for the first time since early October when they face the Rice Owls on Thursday night. UTEP has dropped two of its last three games, including a 24-13 loss to Middle Tennessee State last week. Rice is coming off a loss of its own, falling to Charlotte in a blowout last week.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Owls are favored by 4 points in the latest Rice vs. UTEP odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 47.5. Before making any UTEP vs. Rice picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rice vs. UTEP. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for UTEP vs. Rice:

Rice vs. UTEP spread: Rice -4

Rice vs. UTEP over/under: 47.5 points

Rice vs. UTEP money line: Rice -190, UTEP +158

Rice vs. UTEP picks: See picks here

Why Rice can cover

Outside of last week's loss to Charlotte, Rice has been fantastic playing at home this season. The Owls have won three of their four home games, beating UAB, Louisiana and McNeese State. Two of their four losses have come by one possession, so they are undervalued heading into this matchup.

Junior quarterback TJ McMahon has thrown for 1,703 yards and 16 touchdowns, as wide receivers Luke McCaffrey and Bradley Rozner have each gone over 550 receiving yards this season. Senior running back Cameron Montgomery leads the rushing attack with 333 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Rice has dominated UTEP in recent years, winning 14 of the last 18 meetings. The Owls have also covered the spread in eight of their last nine home games against the Miners.

Why UTEP can cover

Rice is coming off its worst performance of the season, losing to Charlotte by 33 points as a 15-point favorite. The 49ers were playing in their first game under an interim head coach and were on a four-game losing streak, so it was an extremely concerning performance from the Owls. Charlotte racked up 514 yards of offense, scored seven touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions and finished with its most points ever in a Conference USA game.

UTEP's offense has already proven that it can do damage, scoring 41 points against Charlotte and 31 points against Louisiana Tech in October. Junior quarterback Gavin Hardison has thrown for 1,941 yards and 10 touchdowns, while a pair of running backs have cracked the 500-yard mark. Rice has historically struggled at the end of the regular season, losing six consecutive games in Week 10.

How to make Rice vs. UTEP picks

The model has simulated UTEP vs. Rice 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in more than 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rice vs. UTEP? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UTEP vs. Rice spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.