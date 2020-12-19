With local and regional health statutes preventing fans from being in attendance, the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl is "on the verge of being relocated," according to the Los Angeles Times. The game is to be one of two semifinals played on Jan. 1, and it has been the subject of much controversy due to its rejection of proposals to allow family and friends to attend games.

Though game officials have lobbied for family and friends to attend the Rose Bowl, their efforts have not been fruitful as local and regional health officials in California try to curb the spread of COVID-19. Specifically, two appeals to state health officials for family and friends to attend have been denied, according to the Times.

If the Rose Bowl location is moved, which is "almost certain" as Times reporter Sam Farmer states, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has been pegged as the site of the relocated CFP semifinal, according to multiple reports.

It is unknown whether the Rose Bowl moniker would follow the game and be applied outside of Pasadena, California, for the first time. The Pasadena City Council would have the final say on whether the "Rose Bowl" label can be used by another city, according to the Times.

Momentum to move the game has picked up in recent days. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly expressed his dismay at the prospect of playing without parents being able to attend, going so far as to indicate his team may boycott the game. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expressed a similar sentiment.

"If not sure if we'll play in the playoffs if parents can't be there," Kelly said Friday as his team prepared to take on Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. "Why can't it be the Rose Bowl in Las Vegas? Why can't it be the Rose Bowl in another town? Where's the flexibility? The one thing these kids have been is incredibly flexible."

The other CFP semifinal is the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, which also set for Jan. 1.