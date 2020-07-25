Watch Now: How Conference-Only Schedule Will Impact College Football Playoff ( 1:59 )

The Rutgers football program has paused all team activities and quarantined its entire team and staff after six players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus during the latest round of testing. The six positive tests come after four additional members of the football program tested positive since offseason workouts resumed on June 15.

"We have paused all in-person team activities, quarantined our entire program and will work diligently with Rutgers medical experts, and state and local officials to determine next steps," a Rutgers spokesman said in a statement released to the media.

Rutgers is the second Big Ten football program in as many days to quarantine its entire football program. Michigan State sent its football program into quarantine on Friday after one student-athlete and one staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Ohio State also shut down its voluntary offseason workouts briefly last month. The Buckeyes are now back and working out in preparation for the 2020 season.

The Rutgers and Michigan State shutdowns come just as the NCAA's altered calendar allowed more in-person contact between players and coaches. July 24 was the first day that walkthroughs and team meetings could be held, and coaches and players are now allowed to be in contact for 20 hours per week instead of eight.

The Big Ten announced earlier this month that it is moving forward with a conference-only schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is unknown when Rutgers will start its 2020 season.