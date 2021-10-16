Through 5 Quarters

The San Diego State Aztecs can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. They have emerged as the frontrunner after five quarters and are ahead of the San Jose State Spartans 13-6.

WR Jesse Matthews has led the way so far for the Aztecs, as he has snatched one receiving TD. SJSU has been relying on TE Derrick Deese Jr., who has caught six passes for 113 yards, and QB Nick Nash, who has accumulated 224 passing yards.

Despite being ahead, this is the least points San Diego State has had yet this year going into double overtime.

Who's Playing

No. 24 San Diego State @ San Jose State

Current Records: San Diego State 5-0; San Jose State 3-3

What to Know

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the San Jose State Spartans and the San Diego State Aztecs at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at CEFCU Stadium. SJSU is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Last week, the Spartans lost to the Colorado State Rams on the road by a decisive 32-14 margin. No one had a standout game offensively for SJSU, but they got scores from WR Isaiah Hamilton and TE Derrick Deese Jr..

Meanwhile, San Diego State made easy work of the New Mexico Lobos last week and carried off a 31-7 victory. San Diego State QB Jordon Brookshire did work as he accumulated 130 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 45 yards.

SJSU is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

SJSU is now 3-3 while the Aztecs sit at 5-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Spartans are stumbling into the game with the 189th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 106.3 on average. San Diego State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 224th worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 128.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aztecs, as the game opened with the Aztecs as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Diego State have won five out of their last six games against San Jose State.