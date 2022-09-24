Who's Playing

Charlotte @ South Carolina

Current Records: Charlotte 1-3; South Carolina 1-2

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers are staring down a pretty large 23.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. They are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The 49ers will be strutting in after a victory while USC will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last week, Charlotte won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Georgia State Panthers 42-41. Charlotte's QB Chris Reynolds was on fire, passing for five TDs and 401 yards on 43 attempts.

Meanwhile, the day started off rough for USC last week, and it ended that way, too. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 48-7 bruising that they suffered against the Georgia Bulldogs. USC was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing. QB Spencer Rattler had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 4.72 yards per passing attempt.

The 49ers are now 1-3 while the Gamecocks sit at 1-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte ranks seventh in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with ten on the season. USC has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 272.3 passing yards per game on average, good for 38th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.03

Odds

The Gamecocks are a big 23.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 23-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.