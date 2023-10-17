South Carolina lost a 41-39 heartbreaker to Florida on Saturday night, and Shane Beamer didn't take it well. The Gamecocks held a 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, but gave up two touchdown passes to Gator quarterback Graham Mertz in the final five minutes to suffer their fourth loss of the season -- three of which have come in conference play. The third-year Gamecocks coach says he broke a bone in his foot following the game after he kicked an inanimate object in frustration.

"It was after the game and certainly that was a gut-wrenching, emotional loss," Beamer said. "I was frustrated and kicked something that I shouldn't have kicked and thought I was ok. The adrenaline of the game wore off and, before anybody starts the narrative that 'the head football coach is frustrated and lost his poise and all that.' No. I care. I care about these kids. I was really upset on Saturday night cause I didn't do enough to help them get over the hump and win the football game. I don't think I have to have surgery, but there is a broken bone in my foot. It hurts like 'you know what.' I've got to show toughness and fight through it. It's been one of those years."

Beamer told athletic director Ray Tanner about the injury shortly after it occurred to make sure that his boss didn't hear it from individuals outside of the athletic program.

"I called coach Tanner and told him to make sure that he's ok with it and he died laughing when I told him. Obviously there's not a lot of empathy from him."

Beamer lists himself as 'very, very probable.' heading into Saturday's game vs. No. 20 Missouri. However, there is still some concern with how he'll handle himself on the sideline.

"We'll be faking punts from 2-yard line on fourth-and-30 because I'll be loopy if I'm on pain medicine," he joked. "We have to make sure that I fight through with no pain medicine and I'm focused and can make calls."

Kickoff for South Carolina's game at Missouri is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.