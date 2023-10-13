Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: FAU 2-3, South Florida 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FAU Owls will head out on the road to face off against the South Florida Bulls at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. FAU will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

Last Saturday, FAU had just enough and edged Tulsa out 20-17. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Among those leading the charge was Larry McCammon III, who rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns. McCammon III also notched 25+ carries for the first time this season. Kobe Lewis was another key contributor, rushing for 87 yards on only six carries.

Meanwhile, South Florida might have drawn first blood against UAB on Saturday, but it was UAB who got the last laugh. South Florida found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 56-35 punch to the gut against UAB. South Florida was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 35-14.

The losing side was boosted by Byrum Brown, who threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 8.5 yards per carry. Brown's most impressive run was a 60 yard score in the first quarter.

FAU's victory bumped their season record to 2-3 while South Florida's defeat dropped theirs to 3-3.

FAU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep FAU's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-4 record against the spread vs South Florida over their last five matchups.

Odds

South Florida is a slight 2.5-point favorite against FAU, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 59.5 points.

