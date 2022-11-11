Who's Playing

SMU @ South Florida

Current Records: SMU 5-4; South Florida 1-8

What to Know

This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39.89 points per game. South Florida and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. With a combined 1,113 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

The Bulls' and the Temple Owls' contest last week was up for grabs at halftime, but South Florida was thoroughly outmatched 38-14 in the second half. South Florida has to be aching after a bruising 54-28 loss to Temple. South Florida's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Xavier Weaver, who caught six passes for two TDs and 119 yards.

Meanwhile, don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise SMU and the Houston Cougars were playing football. The Mustangs netted a 77-63 win last week. QB Tanner Mordecai was a one-man wrecking crew for SMU, passing for nine TDs and 379 yards on 37 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 54 yards.

The Bulls have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17.5-point spread they are up against. Their home turf has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in two of their three home games.

South Florida found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 41-17 punch to the gut against SMU when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Maybe South Florida will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mustangs are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Florida and SMU both have two wins in their last four games.