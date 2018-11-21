South Florida vs. UCF: How to watch, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch South Florida vs. UCF football game
Who's Playing
South Florida Bulls (home) vs. UCF Knights (away)
Current records: South Florida 7-4; UCF 10-0
What to Know
South Florida are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.91 points per game before their next contest. They will look to defend their home turf next week against UCF at 4:15 p.m. If the contest is anything like the 42-49 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
South Florida have been struggling to pick up a win, with their match against Temple on Saturday making it four winless games in a row. South Florida fell to Temple 17-27.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely UCF's strategy against Cincinnati on Saturday. UCF put the hurt on Cincinnati with a sharp 38-13 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point UCF had established a 28-6 advantage.
UCF's win lifted them to 10-0 while South Florida's defeat dropped them down to 7-4. In UCF's win, McKenzie Milton passed for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns and Adrian Killins Jr. caught 4 passes for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if South Florida have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 4:15 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Knights are a big 14 point favorite against the Bulls.
This season, South Florida are 4-6-0 against the spread. As for UCF, they are 7-2-0 against the spread
Series History
South Florida have won 2 out of their last 3 games against UCF.
- 2017 - UCF Knights 49 vs. South Florida Bulls 42
- 2016 - South Florida Bulls 48 vs. UCF Knights 31
- 2015 - UCF Knights 3 vs. South Florida Bulls 44
-
