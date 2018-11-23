South Florida vs. UCF live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch South Florida vs. UCF football game
Who's Playing
South Florida Bulls (home) vs. UCF Knights (away)
Current records: South Florida 7-4; UCF 10-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, South Florida will have a real challenge on their hands on Friday. They will be playing at home against UCF at at 4:15 p.m. If the game is anything like the 42-49 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Things haven't been easy for South Florida, and their matchup last week only extended their streak of losses to four. They came up short against Temple, falling 17-27.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between UCF and Cincinnati. UCF blew past Cincinnati 38-13. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point UCF had established a 28-6 advantage.
UCF's victory lifted them to 10-0 while South Florida's loss dropped them down to 7-4. In UCF's victory, McKenzie Milton passed for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns and Adrian Killins Jr. caught 4 passes for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if South Florida have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 4:15 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $48.86
Prediction
The Knights are a big 14 point favorite against the Bulls.
This season, South Florida are 4-6-0 against the spread. As for UCF, they are 7-2-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 13.5 point favorite.
Series History
South Florida have won 2 out of their last 3 games against UCF.
- 2017 - UCF Knights 49 vs. South Florida Bulls 42
- 2016 - South Florida Bulls 48 vs. UCF Knights 31
- 2015 - UCF Knights 3 vs. South Florida Bulls 44
