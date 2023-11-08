A Sun Belt Conference showdown features the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) playing on Thursday night. The Golden Eagles head into this contest on a positive note after snapping their seven-game losing streak. The Golden Eagles topped UL Monroe 24-7 last time out. The Ragin' Cajuns have lost two of their last three outings. In Week 10, Louisiana lost to Arkansas State 37-17.

Kickoff from Cajun Field in Louisiana is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Ragin' Cajuns are 10-point favorites in the latest Southern Miss vs. Louisiana odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any Louisiana vs. Southern Miss picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Louisiana vs. Southern Miss:

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana spread: Ragin' Cajuns -10

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana over/under: 52.5 points

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana money line: Ragin' Cajuns -412, Golden Eagles +318

USM: The Golden Eagles are 2-6 against the spread in 2023

ULL: The Rajin' Cajuns are 3-5 against the spread in 2023

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why Louisiana can cover

Louisiana can get quality yards on the ground due to a stout offensive line and superb ball carriers. The Ragin' Cajuns are second in the Sun Belt in rushing offense (197.3) and third in rushing touchdowns (18). Freshman quarterback Zeon Chriss is an athletic dual-threat under center. Chriss pushes the ball downfield but does a great job as a runner.

The Louisiana native has logged 1,222 passing yards, 492 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns. On Oct. 7 versus Texas State, Chriss went 13 of 17 for 205 yards and three passing scores. He also ran for 67 yards and one touchdown. Senior running back Jacob Kibodi is the main bellcow in the backfield. Kibodi has amassed 93 rushes for 611 yards and six touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why Southern Miss can cover

The Golden Eagles can also get their rushing offense going. They are currently sixth in the conference in rushing yards per game (162.6). Junior running back Frank Gore Jr. is the focal point of this ground game. Gore Jr. has a compact build with nice power with the ball in his hands. The Florida native is fifth in the Sun Belt in rushing yards (812) and sixth in yards per game (90.2) with seven rushing touchdowns.

Gore Jr. has gone over 100 rushing yards in four games thus far. In the win over UL Monroe, he racked up 131 yards and one touchdown. Freshman running back Kenyon Clay changes the pace when he touches the field. Clay has great vision to pick up quality yards. The Mississippi native has supplied 142 over the last three weeks. See which team to pick here.

