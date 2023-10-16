The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5) travel to play the South Alabama Jaguars (3-3) in a Sun Belt Conference matchup on Tuesday evening. The Golden Eagles are in a massive slump, dropping five straight games. On Oct. 7, Southern Miss fell to Old Dominion 17-13. On the other side, South Alabama halted a two-game skid last time out. In Week 7, the Jaguars torched UL Monroe 55-7.

Kickoff from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are 18-point favorites in Southern Miss vs. South Alabama odds, while the over/under for total points is 53.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Southern Miss vs. South Alabama and identified its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for South Alabama vs. Southern Miss:

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama spread: Jaguars -18

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama over/under: 53.5 points

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama money line: Jaguars -939, Golden Eagles +597

USM: Has hit the team total under in two of last three away games

USA: Has hit the game total over in eight of 13 games

Why South Alabama can cover

The South Alabama offense has the ability to spread the ball around and push it downfield. The Jaguars are ranked sixth in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring (32.2) and seventh in pass offense (257.2). Senior quarterback Carter Bradley is poised under center with impressive accuracy on short and intermediate throws. Brady has completed 65% of his passes for 1,456 yards and 11 passing touchdowns.

The Florida native is also seventh in the conference in passing yards per game (242.7). In his last outing, Bradley went 20 of 29 for 303 yards and three passing touchdowns. Junior receiver Caullin Lacy has been a dynamic weapon for this unit. Lacy is consistently winning his matchups downfield, leading the conference in receiving yards (723), receiving touchdowns (6) and yards per game (120.5). He's gone over 100 yards in five straight games.

Why Southern Miss can cover

The Southern Miss offense is averaging 356 total yards and 213.8 passing yards per game through six matchups. The Golden Eagles have two players with over 300 receiving yards. Senior receiver Jakarius Caston has been consistent in the passing attack. The Mississippi native is leading the team in receiving yards (334) and touchdowns (3) on 21 catches. In his last outing, Caston had five catches for 51 yards.

Senior receiver Latreal Jones is a tall (6'2) vertical threat with blazing speed to stretch the field. Jones has snagged 23 passes for 324 yards and one score. On Sept. 30 versus Texas State, Jones had six receptions for 124 yards with 20.7 yards per catch. See which team to pick here.

How to make Southern Miss vs. South Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, predicting 56 combined points.

So who wins South Alabama vs. Southern Miss, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?