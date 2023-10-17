The South Alabama Jaguars (3-3) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5) in a Sun Belt Conference tilt on Tuesday night. South Alabama got back on track in Week 7 after dropping two straight games. On Oct. 7, the Jaguars defeated UL Monroe 55-7. Southern Miss is on a five-game losing streak. In Week 7, the Golden Eagles fell to Old Dominion 17-13.

Kickoff from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are 18-point favorites in the SportsLine consensus Southern Miss vs. South Alabama odds, while the over/under for total points is 51.5. Before making any South Alabama vs. Southern Miss picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama spread: Jaguars -18

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama over/under: 51.5 points

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama money line: Jaguars -972, Golden Eagles +624

USM: Has hit the team total under in two of last three away games

USA: Has hit the game total over in eight of 13 games

Why South Alabama can cover

The Jaguars have several effective playmakers. South Alabama ranks seventh in the Sun Belt in rushing yards per game (157.7). Senior running back La'Damian Webb is a shifty and agile ball carrier. The Alabama native has 83 rushes for 476 yards and eight touchdowns thus far in 2023. He also ranks seventh in the conference in rushing yards per game (79.3).

On Oct. 7 versus UL Monroe, Webb had 19 carries for 100 yards and one score. Junior running back Kentrel Bullock is another solid option in the backfield. The Mississippi native has logged 285 rushing yards, 84 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. In Week 7 versus UL Monroe, Webb had 68 scrimmage yards and two scores. See which team to back here.

Why Southern Miss can cover

The Southern Miss offense is averaging 356 total yards and 213.8 passing yards per game through six matchups. The Golden Eagles have two players with over 300 receiving yards. Senior receiver Jakarius Caston has been consistent in the passing attack. The Mississippi native is leading the team in receiving yards (334) and touchdowns (3) on 21 catches. In his last outing, Caston had five catches for 51 yards.

Senior receiver Latreal Jones is a tall (6-foot-2) vertical threat with blazing speed to stretch the field. Jones has snagged 23 passes for 324 yards and one score. On Sept. 30 versus Texas State, Jones had six receptions for 124 yards with 20.7 yards per catch. See which team to pick here.

