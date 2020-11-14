Who's Playing

Colorado @ Stanford

Current Records: Colorado 1-0; Stanford 0-1

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Stanford Cardinal are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Stanford Stadium. The Buffaloes aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

Colorado gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They snuck past the UCLA Bruins with a 48-42 win. RB Jarek Broussard went supernova for Colorado as he rushed for three TDs and 187 yards on 31 carries.

Colorado's defense was a presence as well, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. That interception came courtesy of LB Carson Wells with 8:12 remaining in the first quarter.

Stanford kicked off 2020 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 35-14 punch to the gut against the Oregon Ducks last week. Stanford was down 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of RB Austin Jones, who rushed for two TDs and 100 yards on 20 carries.

Colorado's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Stanford's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if the Buffaloes can add another positive mark to their record or if the Cardinal can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Colorado's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinal are a big 9-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cardinal, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado have won two out of their last three games against Stanford.