Stanford vs. Washington State odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Washington State Cougars and the Stanford Cardinal at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. Both teams are 4-5; Washington State is 3-1 at home, while Stanford is 1-3 on the road. Washington State has lost five of its last six games. Stanford has lost two of its past three. The Cougars are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Washington State vs. Stanford odds, while the over-under is set at 63.5.

Washington State came up short against California last week, falling 33-20. Brandon Arconado and Anthony Gordon were two standouts for the Cougars despite the loss. The former caught 12 passes for 130 yards and one TD, while the latter passed for 407 yards and two TDs on 58 attempts. He was intercepted on his first attempt but then completed 19 consecutive passes.

Gordon leads the nation in passing yards with 3,794 and touchdown passes with 34.

Meanwhile, Stanford fell 16-13 to Colorado. Stanford' lost despite a quality game from Simi Fehoko, who caught two passes for 96 yards and one TD. One of the most thrilling moments of the matchup was Fehoko's 79-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter. J.J. Parson also registered his first career interception.

It was an unlikely November loss for Stanford coach David Shaw, as he is now 25-8 in the month all-time.

Washington State comes into the game boasting the most passing touchdowns in the Pac-12 at 36. The Cougars also lead comfortably in passing yards per game with 433.1. Less enviably, Stanford is stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only six on the season.

