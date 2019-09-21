Syracuse vs. W. Michigan: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Syracuse (home) vs. W. Michigan (away)

Current Records: Syracuse 1-2-0; W. Michigan 2-1-0

What to Know

Syracuse has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome W. Michigan at Carrier Dome at noon on Saturday. If the game is anything like the 55-42 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between Syracuse and Clemson, but the 64.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Orange were completely outmatched, falling 41-6 to Clemson. The Orange were down by 27-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, W. Michigan won the last time they met up with Georgia State, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. W. Michigan put a hurting on Georgia State to the tune of 57-10. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 43-10.

W. Michigan's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Syracuse's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Orange enter the matchup having picked the ball five times, good for third in the the nation. Less enviably, the Broncos are 14th worst in the nation in penalties, with 26 on the season. They might need some better self-discipline to get the job done.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Orange are a solid 4.5-point favorite against the Broncos.

Bettors have moved against the Orange slightly, as the game opened with the Orange as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.