Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: SMU 2-1, TCU 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs will be playing in front of their home fans against the SMU Mustangs at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The two teams might be coming in a bit winded given how much these teams ran in their prior games.

Last Saturday, everything went TCU's way against Houston as they made off with a 36-13 victory.

TCU can attribute much of their success to RB Emani Bailey, who rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown, and QB Chandler Morris, who threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns. DL Paul Oyewale was a menace on defense, having laid out the QB twice before the game was over.

Special teams played a big role in the game for TCU. K Griffin Kell added nine points with three field goals, and another three kicking extra points. His longest was a 53-yard strike in the second quarter. The most memorable score for special teams though was a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from WR Matthew Golden in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 11 points in their last contest, SMU made sure to put some points up on the board against Prairie View on Saturday. SMU simply couldn't be stopped and they easily beat Prairie View 69-0 at home. With that win, SMU brought their scoring average up to 39.3 points per game.

QB Preston Stone went supernova for SMU, throwing for 300 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing for 11 yards and a touchdown. Stone wound up with a passer rating of 273.5. The team also got some help courtesy of WR Jordan Kerley, who picked up 83 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, TCU are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their third straight as the favorites (a stretch that saw them go 1-2 against the spread).

TCU beat SMU 42-34 in their previous matchup last September. Will TCU repeat their success, or do SMU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

TCU is a solid 6.5-point favorite against SMU, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 63.5 points.

Series History

TCU has won 5 out of their last 7 games against SMU.