No. 6 Tennessee will be without starting safety Jaylen McCollough against No. 3 Alabama on Saturday in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, ESPN reported. McCollough was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated felony assault by the Knox County Sheriff's Office, according to records obtained by Knox News.

McCollough allegedly pursued and punched a man who mistakenly entered his apartment after mistaking it for a friend's place. When the man tried to apologize and leave, McCollough allegedly punched him in the face and knocked him down the stairs, where he lost consciousness.

McCollough is a significant piece of this Tennessee team. The senior has started at safety for four years for the Volunteers and has 148 tackles, three interceptions and 10 tackles for loss in more than 30 games. He is tied for fourth on the team with 23 tackles while manning one of the safety spots.

Amid McCollough's absence, the Volunteers may turn to inexperienced options in the secondary. Both listed backups on the depth chart -- Andre Turrentine and Jourdan Thomas -- are freshmen. Turrentine has five tackles at Tennessee after transferring from Ohio State.

Tennessee will also be without star receiver Cedric Tillman as he will miss a third straight game due to an ankle injury, according to multiple reports. Tillman led the team in receptions, yards receiving and touchdowns last season. USC transfer Bru McCoy and junior Jaylin Hyatt have emerged as quarterback Hendon Hooker's top options during Tillman's absence.