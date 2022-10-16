In one of the best games of the entire college football season, No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama in a shootout, 52-49. The Vols ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide, and former Tennessee players from many different sports reveled in the win on social media.

Tennessee and Alabama went blow-for-blow in a back-and-forth game that saw Heisman Trophy contenders Hendon Hooker and Bryce Young exchange big plays. Ultimately, the Volunteers won on a 40-yard field goal by Chase McGrath as time expired.

That kick provided Tennessee with its biggest win in decades, and social media lit up with former Vols celebrating the victory. On top of that, Knoxville natives and national media praised Tennessee for asserting itself as a legitimate national championship threat. Even former Alabama players weighed with their thoughts on the top-10 rivalry battle.

You can find some of the best reactions to Tennessee's dramatic win over Alabama below.

Many in Vol Nation, including Peyton Manning himself, were aware of the "Peyton Curse." In recent years, the Vols fared poorly in any game Manning attended, but that curse was broken in a big way, and the legendary Tennessee quarterback celebrated with a victory cigar.

In the Vols' postgame celebration, Manning snapped a picture with Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt threw up the number five after he found the end zone five times against Alabama.

Another former Vols quarterback, Josh Dobbs, shared a celebratory tweet.

Here's what some other NFL players from Tennessee had to say after the game.

NBA players who played their college ball at Tennessee also showed their support.

After Jeremy Pruitt was fired and Philip Fulmer stepped down as athletic director, Tennessee hired Danny White to take Fulmer's role. He then hired Josh Heupel to lead the Vols, and two years later, the program is celebrating a victory over Alabama.

Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Vitale praised Heupel after the game.

Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Matin, who played quarterback for the Volunteers in the late 1990s and served as the program's assistant head coach and wide receivers coach from 2019-20, showed his old squad some love.

While Tennessee fans were thrilled with Saturday's result, Crimson Tide supporters were left heartbroken. Here are some reactions from former Alabama players who are playing in the NFL.

Even in his frustration, former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson had to shout out Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who totaled 207 receiving yards and five touchdowns.