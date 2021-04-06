Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities after being accused of abusing a kitten. The Knoxville Police Department conducted an investigation into the animal abuse case after a fellow Tennessee student, Kaylee Scarbrough, found her six-month old kitten severely injured.

The student told police that she believes Beasley, who is her roommate's boyfriend, harmed the kitten. Following the abuse, the kitten was unable to walk and was "screaming in pain" when anyone went near him.

"We have received the incident report from the Knoxville Police Department. Aaron Beasley has been suspended indefinitely from all football team activities as we await further information," Assistant Athletic Director for Football Communications Bill Martin told WVLT News.

The kitten was rushed to a veterinarian clinic in Knoxville and was treated for a brain injury sustained from blunt force trauma to the head. It was also treated for internal bleeding and left kidney bruising.

The police report stated that Beasley and his girlfriend found the kitten eating some of their food and decided to lock him in the bathroom. Beasley's girlfriend claimed that the Volunteers linebacker left shortly after putting the kitten in the bathroom, but denied that he hit the kitten. She added that she opened the bathroom door three hours later and the kitten ran into the owner's bedroom.

A second roommate also told police that Beasley was allegedly abusing the kitten. That roommate claimed that she received a text message from Beasley's girlfriend stating that Beasley placed the kitten in the toilet.

No charges have been filed connected to the case.

As a true freshman in 2019, Beasley played in nine games on special teams. During his sophomore season, he played in eight games as a reserve linebacker.