Who's Playing

Mississippi State Bulldogs @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Mississippi State 4-5, Texas A&M 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Texas A&M Aggies are set to square off in a SEC West battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 11th at Kyle Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Mississippi State gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They suffered a painful 24-3 loss at the hands of Kentucky. Mississippi State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Texas A&M had to settle for a 38-35 loss against Ole Miss on Saturday.

Despite their loss, Texas A&M saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Max Johnson, who threw for 305 yards and a touchdown while completing 73.8% of his passes, and also punched in a rushing scores, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Amari Daniels, who rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Mississippi State now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Texas A&M, their defeat was their seventh straight on the road (dating back to last season), which bumped their record down to 5-4.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, Texas A&M is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 18.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Mississippi State: they have a less-than-stellar 2-7 record against the spread this season.

Mississippi State strolled past Texas A&M in their previous meeting back in October of 2022 by a score of 42-24. The rematch might be a little tougher for Mississippi State since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Texas A&M is a big 18.5-point favorite against Mississippi State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

Mississippi State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Texas A&M.