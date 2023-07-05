Texas A&M landed a program-shifting commitment from five-star wide receiver Cameron Coleman on Tuesday. Coleman, a Phenix City, Alabama, native, edges out Evan Stewart to rank as the second-best wide receiver recruit in Aggies history.

Coleman boasts elite size and athleticism at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, and analysts believe he can add potentially 20 additional pounds to his frame. The Class of 2024 prospect ranks as the No. 17 player in the nation in the Top247 ratings, as well as the No. 5 wide receiver in the class. Experts compare his profile to former Georgia star George Pickens.

"Shows the ability to create consistent separation with size, speed, quickness and leaping ability," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna wrote. "Plays above the rim down the field and possesses some of the best jump ball ability of any pass catching prospect in the country ... projects as an immediate contributor at the next level and a potential Day 1 NFL Draft choice."

The addition is a headliner for a rising 2024 class under Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies have added seven blue-chip commitments in the past two weeks, including one from fellow blue-chip receiver Drelon Miller of Silsbee, Texas. With Coleman's commitment, the Aggies rise up to No. 9 in the team rankings with the fewest commitments of any team in the top 10.

Texas A&M was the first team to offer Coleman in 2022, and he rewarded the Aggies' vision with multiple trips to College Station, including an official visit on June 16. Still, the recruiting victory came as a surprise as Coleman spurned in-state option Auburn, which made Coleman a priority under coach Hugh Freeze. Coleman rates as the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama.