Texas A&M suffered a significant blow to its offense on Saturday when tight end Donovan Green reportedly suffered a torn ACL in the Aggies' scrimmage and will miss the 2023 season. Green was expected to be the top tight end on coach Jimbo Fisher's depth chart after catches 22 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound sophomore from Dickinson, Texas, was a four-star prospect and the No. 116 overall player in the Class of 2022. He was the fourth-ranked tight end and a key member of a class that was the highest-ranked class in history according to 247Sports.

The tight end position has evolved into one of the most important positions under Fisher. A tight end has finished with more than 200 receiving yards every year since Fisher took over in 2018, and two players (Jalen Wydermyer in 2021 and Jace Sternberger in 2018) led the team in receiving. That part of the game plan wasn't expected to change.

Fisher hired Bobby Petrino during the offseason to kick start an offense, and the tight end position was expected to remain a focal point. At least one tight end finished with 200 or more yards in each of Petrino's five seasons as the head coach at Louisville from 2014-18. At least one tight end finished with 400 or more yards during Petrino's final three seasons leading the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2009-11.

With Green out, senior Max Wright will likely step into a more prominent role in the offense. Green finished last season with nine catches for 129 yards and a touchdown.

The Aggies will open their 2023 season at home on Sept. 2 against New Mexico.