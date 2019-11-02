Texas A&M vs. UT-San Antonio: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texas A&M vs. UTSA football game
Who's Playing
Texas A&M (home) vs. UT-San Antonio (away)
Current Records: Texas A&M 5-3; UT-San Antonio 3-4
What to Know
UT-San Antonio has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Texas A&M at noon ET at Kyle Field after a week off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Roadrunners beat Rice 31-27 two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Texas A&M and Miss. State last week was still a pretty decisive one as Texas A&M wrapped it up with a 49-30 win. QB Kellen Mond went supernova for Texas A&M as he picked up 76 yards on the ground on nine carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Mond's 52-yard TD bomb to TE Jalen Wydermyer in the third quarter. Mond scored five touchdowns overall-- his season high.
UT-San Antonio is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.
UT-San Antonio came up short against Texas A&M when the teams last met three seasons ago, falling 23-10. Can the Roadrunners avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Aggies are a big 38.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 38-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 19, 2016 - Texas A&M 23 vs. UT-San Antonio 10
