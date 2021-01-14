Alabama assistant Jeff Banks has joined Steve Sarkisian's staff at Texas becoming what is believed to be the first $1 million-a-year special teams coach, sources told CBS Sports.

Banks, 45, just completed his third season at Alabama coaching tight ends and special teams. He is considered one of the best special teams in the country. He has signed a three-year, $3.15 million deal with Texas with an opening salary of $1 million in 2021. Banks was paid $750,000 annually at Alabama.

Kicker Will Reichard was a CBS Sports All-American in 2020 making all 14 of his field goals. Reichard was fifth nationally in scoring with 126 points. Alabama was ninth nationally in punt returns.

Before Alabama, Banks was tight ends/special teams coach at Texas A&M from 2013-17.