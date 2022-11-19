Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Texas State

Current Records: Arkansas State 3-7; Texas State 3-7

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Red Wolves and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

Things were close when Arkansas State and the Massachusetts Minutemen clashed last week, but Arkansas State ultimately edged out the opposition 35-33. Among those leading the charge for Arkansas State was RB Marcel Murray, who rushed for one TD and 123 yards on eight carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Murray has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Texas State and the South Alabama Jaguars last week was not a total blowout, but with Texas State falling 38-21 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding the Bobcats back was the mediocre play of QB Layne Hatcher, who did not have his best game: despite two touchdowns, he threw one interception with only 3.38 yards per passing attempt.

The Red Wolves are expected to lose this next one by 6. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 5-3 all in all.

Arkansas State's victory brought them up to 3-7 while Texas State's defeat pulled them down to an identical 3-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas State enters the contest with only three thrown interceptions, good for fourth best in the nation. But the Bobcats enter the matchup having picked the ball off ten times, good for 35th in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.24

Odds

The Bobcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas State have won five out of their last seven games against Texas State.