Texas State coach G.J. Kinne and president Kelly Damphousse followed through on a promise by jumping into the San Marcos River after reaching bowl eligibility Saturday night. The Bobcats dominated Georgia Southern 45-24 to reach 6-3 and qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Jumping into the spring-fed San Marcos river is a time-honored tradition at Texas State University. Graduates traditionally jump into the river with their cap and gown on to celebrate finishing their education. However, this river jump will be one that is not soon forgotten. Damphousse jumped into the river in his blazer and tie, while Kinne joined after in shorts. Players and others around the program joined them in the river.

Star running back Ismail Mahdi rushed for 99 yards to pace the Bobcats in the win over Georgia Southern. Former LSU and Auburn quarterback TJ Finley added 301 yards and three scores, including 141 yards to receiver Joey Hobert. Texas State went down 10-7 in the first quarter, but went on to score 38 unanswered points and emphatically win its sixth game.

The moment is an iconic one for an athletic department and university hoping to make its mark on college football. Kinne is a first-time head coach in his first season. He added 39 transfers over the offseason, second only to Colorado in FBS. Damphousse is also a relatively new hire, joining the university in April 2022. He has quickly built a reputation for student involvement and investment in athletics. Now, Texas State has reached six wins for the first time in nearly a decade.

While Texas State reached bowl eligibility in 2014 during its first eligible year as an FBS program, the Bobcats were controversially left out of the field after too many teams qualified for the postseason. The injustice is still talked about years later. Now, the Bobcats should easily coast to their first bowl game.