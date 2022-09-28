When Texas Tech defeated No. 22 Texas in overtime on Saturday, the fans at Jones AT&T Stadium celebrated by rushing the field. That resulted in a fine from the Big 12 Conference, but that has been taken care of by one of the school's sponsors.

On Monday, the Red Raiders announced that City Bank would cover the $50,000 fine the team received for the fans rushing the field. Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt released a statement on the gesture.

"We are grateful for City Bank and their long-term support of Texas Tech Athletics," Hocutt said in his statement. "We have passionate fans including our great partners at City Bank and their president Cory Newsom."

The Red Raiders took down their in-state rivals in dramatic fashion. Texas hit a field goal to tie the game with no time remaining, but the Texas Tech defense stepped up with a big play in overtime by forcing a Bijan Robinson fumble. From there, kicker Trey Wolff hit a 20-yard field goal to win the game and send Lubbock into a frenzy.

That win improved Texas Tech's record to 3-1 in the first year of the Joey McGuire era with a road game against No. 25 Kansas State on deck this weekend. That Big 12 matchup kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.